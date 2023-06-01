The Alumni of the Department of Theatre Arts, University of Ibadan has expressed readiness to partner the management of the Institution on timely completion of Professor Wole Soyinka Arts Theatre before his 90th birthday celebration.

The Chairman, Central Planning Committee, Professor Duro Oni made this known during a courtesy call on the Vice-chancellor, Professor Kayode Adebowale in his office on Wednesday.

Professor Oni, who noted the contribution of the Vice-Chancellor to the uplift of the Department said the visit is to intimate the Vice-Chancellor on the line-up programmes for the 60th anniversary of the Department.

The University Don said the Department has produced eminent personalities with global recognition.

He added that in recognition of the contributions of the products of the department to the local and global economy, the Alumni, at the close of the Golden Jubilee celebration, resolved that a major celebration of the Department shall be put together every ten years.

Professor Oni stated that it is in line with the resolution that the Alumni have fixed the celebration of the 60th year existence of the Department for August 22-25, 2023.

The chairman thanked the Vice-Chancellor for his continuous assistance to the Department most especially the renovation works carried out at the Wole Soyinka Arts Theatre solicited for more assistance from the Institution.

According to him, “As our Chief Patron, we are pleased to place on record your love for our Department since you assumed the mantle of leadership of the University of Ibadan.

“We are particularly appreciative of the several ways you have supported us, borne out of your unprecedented conviction and interest in the development of our Department.

‘In concrete terms, we cannot but thank you immensely for some renovation works carried out at the Wole Soyinka Arts Theatre among others. Under your watch we have enjoyed the support of the University administration through repair of the air conditioners in the theatre but also provided financial support for our annual Convocation Plays

“Our ultimate goal is for the complete reconstruction of the Wole Soyinka Arts Theatre in time for 90th birthday anniversary on 13th July, 2024. We shall be prepared in any capacity to partner with the University Administration to achieving this





The programme of the event as highlighted by the Chairman include; Opening ceremony and Anniversary lecture, Play performance, (Wole Soyinka’s The Lion and the Jewel), Workshop to be hosted by distinguished artistes, Anniversary’s International Conference and A variety night.

Responding, the Deputy Vice-Chancellor, Administration, Prof. E. O. Ayoola who stood in for the Vice-Chancellor assured the Alumni of the Institution support.

He said the Vice-chancellor would would be delighted to support the Department at ensuring that a huge success is recorded.

