THE National Senior Secondary Education Commission (NSSEC) has expressed its readiness to partner with the Ministry of Communications and Digital Economy in facilitating the deployment of digital pedagogy in senior secondary schools in Nigeria.

Nigerian Tribune gathered that the chairperson of the commission, Ambassador Nimota Akanbi, had recently met with the outgoing Minister of Communications and Digital Economy, Professor Isa Ibrahim Pantami, in his office to seek out areas of collaboration towards the actualisation of the deployment of digital pedagogy in secondary schools across the country.

Digital pedagogy allows for flexibility in undergraduate study. Students with long commutes can access, read, and respond to course materials on digital devices such as phones while in transit.

According to the American Library Association, Digital pedagogy focuses specifically on the use of technology to break down learning barriers and enhance students’ learning experiences, saying its existence dated back to the earliest use of digital tools in classrooms.

The head of Press and Public Relations of NSSEC, Mrs Fatima Bappare, confirmed that during the visit of Amb. Nimota Akanbi to Professor Isa Ibrahim Pantami in his office in Abuja, the duo recognised the importance of digital pedagogy and agreed to work out modalities for its deployment in schools in Nigeria.

She quoted Akanbi as noting that her commission’s request for the technical assistance and partnership from the ministry “is to facilitate a seamless deployment of digital pedagogy in senior secondary schools in the nation.”

She acknowledged the contribution of the National Information Technology Development Agency (NITDA), which she said had “always been of immense help in the installation of solar powers and its maintenance as well as that of the Information Communication Technology (ICT) centres in some secondary schools across the six geopolitical zones of Nigeria, with the aim to enhance the 21st century teaching and learning effectiveness for future readiness.”

She further solicited for manpower development for staff of the commission to improve their productivity and capability in the workforce, as well as to develop a unified educational portal for data collation for senior secondary schools which she said, would serve as a data depository bank for information dissemination.