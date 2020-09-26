Uduaghan meets with ex-Super Eagles player, urges youths to shun vices

Former governor of Delta State, Dr. Emmanuel Uduaghan, on Friday, met with former Super Eagles’ defensive midfielder, Christian Obodo, urging youths to shun vices.

Uduaghan, who received Obodo at his residence in Warri, Delta State, apologized on behalf of Deltans for the ugly incident of the footballer’s kidnap in the state eight years ago.

The footballer, who retired recently from his Greece Football Club, Apollon Smyrnis, was at Uduaghan’s residence to appreciate him for ensuring his freedom from the kidnappers’ den.

Christian Obodo was abducted by gunmen on Saturday, June 9, 2012, at Effurun, near Warri and whisked to the Isoko North axis but eventually regained his freedom the following day.

Commending him for a “successful football career”, Dr Uduaghan tasked youths to be creative and develop good skills, rather than take to acts of criminality.

“Thank God for a successful football career. You have moved from the active stage to trying to develop young players.

“I thank God for your talent. You used it to the highest level, being able to play for the nation and other clubs.

“On behalf of Deltans, I want to apologize for what happened to you at that time. It brought embarrassment to you and the state at the time. You had to be incarcerated.

“I keep telling youths that when you kidnap from this area, it shows how devilish you are. You (Obodo) developed your talent. I used to tell young people that is what they should follow,” the former governor enthused.

Obodo, in a chat with journalists after the visit, urged youths not to allow hardship to push them into criminal activities, which are injurious to their lives.

“I don’t think kidnapping is the way forward in life. I think there are better things to do. I know things are not easy, but there is always a solution.

“Finding yourself in that kind of situation, you can get yourself caught or killed. I think you can use your talent and skill to do better and stay away from crime,” he noted.

Until his retirement, Obodo, who hinted that he is now a scout for young and skilful talents who will take Nigerian football to greater heights, played for foreign clubs such as Lecce, Torino and Udinese, among others.