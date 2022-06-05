Two suspected armed robbers who were escaping through the Apongbon Bridge in Lagos State have been arrested by the police.

The image-maker in charge of the state police command, Benjamin Hundeyin, while confirming the arrest of the armed robbers in a statement he signed, stated that the police recovered stolen items from them.

The Lagos police spokesperson stated that “Officers of Ijora Badia Division of the Lagos State Police Command, have arrested one Mustapha Mohammed ‘m’ aged 37 and Abdullahi Buba ’m’ aged 20 while escaping with their loot after robbing some Lagosians. ”

He also added that “The suspects were arrested at about 0215hrs on Thursday, June 2, 2022,Two robbers arrested while escaping with loot on Apongbon bridge following credible information received by the police about an ongoing robbery on Apongbon Bridge Ebute-Ero. A third suspect, bearing arms shot his way into escaping.

“Items recovered from the suspects include 1 Bajaj motorcycle, 1 new LG plasma TV, 66 various items ordered online from Jumia, 1 HP Laptop, 1 bag of Honeywell flour and 1 iron cutter.”

Hundeyin, a Superintendent of Police also added that “the suspects, who confessed to have robbed at the same spot several times, are currently assisting the police in an ongoing investigation to arrest other fleeing members of the gang. Suspects will be arraigned in court at the conclusion of investigations.





“The Lagos State Commissioner of Police, CP Abiodun Alabi, fdc, once again assures Lagosians that the command would continue to do everything operationally possible to ensure that crime and criminality has no place in Lagos State.”

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

Revealed! Details Of South-West APC Leaders Meeting With Presidential Aspirants

MORE revelations have emerged about Friday’s meeting held by South-West leaders of the All Progressives Congress (APC) with aspirants from the zone, whose main objective, was on how to avert a crisis that will create a fractured party as it prepares for primary on May 30 and 31, Sunday Tribune has reliably gathered…

Supreme Court Has Cleared Civil Servants To Participate In Politics, Falana Tells FG

NIGERIAN workers are constitutionally-free to participate in politics, lawyer, Mr Femi Falana has said. He was responding to the warning from the central government to civil servants to stay off politics…

Battle For New Alaafin Begins As Ruling Houses Insist On Producing Next Oba

SUCCESSION battle for the throne of Alaafin of Oyo has begun in earnest in Oyo kingdom, as interested ruling families have picked up the gauntlet to produce the successor to the late Oba Lamidi Olayiwola Adeyemi III…

Court Admits More Evidence Against Alleged Fake Army General, Bolarinwa

A Special Offences Court sitting in Ikeja, Lagos, presided over by Justice Oluwatoyin Taiwo, has admitted more evidence against the alleged fake army General, Bolarinwa Abiodun, who claimed to have linked to former President Olusegun Obasanjo…