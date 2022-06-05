Ekiti 2022: Segun Oni laments 10-year-old power outage in Ekiti LGA

The governorship candidate of the Social Democratic Party (SDP) and former governor of Ekiti State, Chief Segun Oni, has lamented the ten-year-old power in Ekiti East Local Government Area of the state, promising to resolve it within six months when elected on June 18 during the governorship election.

Oni who noted that the situation is negatively affecting the economic activities of the people in the area said electricity remained the essential service the government should ensure the people have access to it to improve their livelihood.

The SDP candidate for the June 18 governorship election who expressed regret that most of the projects he initiated during his first term have been abandoned or outrightly jettisoned, pledged to reintroduce such and come up with people-oriented programmes and policies.

He spoke during the party’s electioneering campaigns across the towns and villages of the local council at the weekend.

Oni who led his campaign train to the traditional rulers and people of Omu-Oke, Araromi Ugheshi, Kota, Ilasa, Ikun, Omuo Obadore, and Isinbode urged them to vote for SDP, saying the party will bring progress and development to every part of the state.

According to him, “We want to offer the government that will bring a new lease of life to our people. I understand that there is no electricity in this area in the last ten year, this will be addressed within the first six months of government. We brought 33KVA here during our first to boost electricity.





“Also, during our government then, we set in motion the process of establishing a trailer park in Omuooke and a yam market in Ilasa Ekiti to aid exportation of the food crop, all of these were done to boost the economy of this area and provide employment opportunities for our people, the projects have since been abandoned and while others were totally jettisoned.

“This is the reason why development has eluded this area, but we will make necessary effort to bring them back come up with other new projects to better the lots of our people.

“Like we did the last time we were in government, we will provide water, that is why we put in place then pumping stations in Ilasa and Isinbode.

“We will also ensure free education and free meals for our school children. The progress of Ekiti is everybody’s responsibility.

“I want to enjoin you all to come out on the day of the election to vote and also protect your votes at your respective polling units. A vote for SDP and white horse is a vote for progress.”

Responding, the Olomuo-Oke, Oba Adebayo Otitoju who prayed for Oni said he had identified major challenges facing the area urging him to fulfil his promises when elected.

“We know your antecedents and you are not a stranger to us. You always fulfil promises. You were instrumental to the freedom we are enjoying now and we are building on it,” he said.

