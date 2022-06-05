Zoning: SMBLF lauds Buhari, Northern govs, urges Nigerians to vote only southern presidential candidates

The Southern and Middle Belt Leaders’ Forum (SMBLF) has lauded President Muhammadu Buhari, the Northern governors and political leaders of the All Progressives Congress (APC) for their support for the rotation of the presidency to the South in 2023.

The forum made up of the Afenifere, Ohanaeze Ndigbo, Pan Niger Delta Forum and Middle Belt Forum, however, strongly urged Nigerians to vote only for presidential candidates from the south.

This was emphasized in a joint statement signed and issued on Sunday by Chief (Dr.) Edwin Kiagbodo Clark, Chief Ayo Adebanjo, Dr. Pogu Bitrus and Ambassador (Prof.) George Obiozor of PANDEF, Afenifere, Middle Belt Forum and Ohaneze Ndigbo respectively.

The statement read in part: “The decision of the APC Northern leaders to back the emergence of a presidential candidate of the party from the Southern part of the country is a remarkable development and fetches huge relief to well-meaning Nigerians, from the needless political theatrics.

“We totally endorse the conclusions of the APC governors and political leaders from the Northern states of Nigeria, after their meeting yesterday; that after eight years of the northern presidency under President Muhammadu Buhari, the presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) for the 2023 elections should come from the southern states of Nigeria, ‘in the interest of building a stronger, more united and more progressive country. This is in tandem with our long-held position on the rotation of the presidency and deserves commendation.

“Just when the nation’s future and political fortunes were looking dimmest, with all sorts of appalling shenanigans, the President and the Northern APC Governors, have provided a glimmer of hope; indicating that some of our politicians still cherish the ‘oneness’ of Nigeria beyond parochial, political reparations. And, despite certain reservations, this decision has occasioned a level of optimism that perhaps all hope is not yet lost for the country.





“And by this development, the All Progressives Congress (APC) has not only ingratiated itself with the people of Southern Nigeria, the Middle Belt region, and indeed, all true lovers of democracy, equity, fairness and justice, but has also demonstrated that it is a truly ‘national’ political party that is committed to the unity, peace and progress of Nigeria.

“We commend the courage and patriotism of Governor Abubakar Badaru of Jigawa State, for heeding the ‘patriotic advice’ of his colleagues and withdrawing his presidential aspiration. And further urge all other Northern presidential aspirants under the APC and other parties, to withdraw likewise, in the national interest.

“We also appeal to the Southern APC presidential aspirants to close ranks, as suggested by Mr. President, and present a credible consensus candidate that we will represent and protect the interest of all Nigerians.

“We further restate our call on the people of Southern Nigeria and the Middle Belt region, as well as, all well-meaning Nigerians, to, as a sacred obligation to the nation, NOT VOTE for any political party that does not present a southern candidate in the 2023 presidential election.

“The Forum warns politicians who place their ambitions over and above the health of the polity that the nation cannot afford to fritter away the labours of our heroes, past and present, by allowing such self-seeking politicians to, callously and carelessly, jettison arrangements and understandings that have sustained the oneness and stability of the country over the years.”