Two people have reportedly been killed in a single fatal car accident on Monday evening at the NATO area along the Ilorin Airport-Eyenkorin expressway in Ilorin, the capital of Kwara State.

According to reports, the accident occurred around 5:00 pm and was caused by speed violation and loss of control.

The crash involved four individuals, including three adult males and a male child.

The two deceased victims, identified as an adult male and a male child, were travelling in a silver-coloured commercial Mitsubishi space bus with registration number SHA 784 XH, along with two other occupants.

Additionally, the two injured victims, both adult males, sustained bruises and cuts.

Frederick Ogidan, the state commandant of the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC), cautioned drivers to always adhere to speed limits. He further mentioned that the injured victims had been taken to the state general hospital, while the deceased victims were deposited at the hospital morgue.

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

Full list: Covenant University ranks among Top 10 varsities in Africa

Covenant University, in Ota, Nigeria, has been ranked 7th in Times Higher Education’s (THE) inaugural Sub-Saharan Africa University Rankings for…

PEPC: Tinubu’s Chicago University admission transcript has female gender, Witness tells court

The Presidential Election Petition Court (PEPC) sitting in Abuja on Friday, admitted in evidence a transcript in…





‘How gunmen slaughtered vigilante operative in Enugu’

Gunmen have reportedly killed a member of the vigilante group, otherwise known as the Central Neighborhood Watch in…

OFFCUT: Anything associated with Titanic ends up on sad note, Nigerians react to ‘submarine implosion’

Nigerians have reacted to the recent ‘implosion’ of a submersible called Titan which claimed the lives of…

‘NFF may have seen enough of him’, Ike Shorunmu speaks on possible renewal of Peseiro’s contract

Former Super Eagles goalkeeper, Ike Shorunmu, has expressed doubts about the renewal of head coach Jose Peseiro’s contract by…

The student loan scheme

LAST week, in fulfilment of his campaign promise, President Bola Tinubu signed into law the Student Loan Bill as…