The Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ), Correspondents’ Chapel, Ebonyi has congratulated the Chairman of the Nigeria Union of Journalists in the State, Comrade Tony Nwizi, on his well deserved appointment as Senior Special Assistant to the Governor on Information and Communication Technology.

The Chapel described Comrade Nwizi as a diligent and duty conscious Professional who gives his best in pursuit of a cause he believes in for the good of the society, saying, they have no doubt that he would perform well in his new office.

The Chapel stated this in a statement issued after its emergency meeting on Tuesday, which was signed by the Chairman, Comrade Nwafor Samson and Secretary, Comrade Nabob Ogbonna.

The Chapel also lauded the State Governor, Rt. Hon Francis Ogbonna Nwifuru, for founding Comrade Nwizi worthy of the appointment.

“The Chapel wishes to congratulate our indefatigable Chairman, Comrade Tony Nwizi, on his well-deserved appointment as Senior Special Assistant to the Governor on Information and Communication Technology (ICT). Comrade Nwizi is a diligent and duty conscious professional who puts his best in any cause he believes in. We have no doubt he would live up to the expectations of his new office,” the statement said.

The Chapel noted that the appointment of Comrade Nwizi was an indication of Governor Francis Ogbonna Nwifuru’s preparedness to not only partner the Fourth Estate of the Realm but make them a part and parcel of his administration.

The Chapel further reiterated its earlier promise to support and cooperate with the administration of Governor Nwifuru for the overall development of Ebonyi State, even as it urged the Governor to appoint more members of the Nigeria Union of Journalists in the State into his administration.

“We profoundly express our gratitude to His Excellency, the Governor of Ebonyi State, Rt. Hon. Francis Ogbonna Nwifuru, for his wise decision to fully accommodate members of Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ) in his administration and like Oliver Twist, we are still asking for more,” the statement noted.

The Chapel also Congratulated all the Commissioners, Principal Officers of Government, other SSAs and SAs, who were recently sworn-in by the Governor and urged them to justify the confidence reposed in them.

