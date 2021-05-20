Two feared dead as gas explosion rocks event centre at Obasanjo’s Presidential Library

Two people were feared dead on Thursday at an event centre within the premises of Olusegun Obasanjo Presidential Library (OOPL), Abeokuta, the Ogun State capital.

This development is coming on the heels of similar incident that occurred at Conference Hotel, Abeokuta, owned by former Governor Gbenga Daniel, last Tuesday, which left two people dead.

It was learnt that a routine maintenance was being carried out by a technician on some air conditioners in the event centre when the incident happened.

The gas cylinder being used for the maintenance was reported to have exploded.

Journalists and other visitors were barred from gaining entry into the OOPL complex to ascertain the level of the incident.

The OOPL incident is the fourth to happen in Abeokuta in the last one week.