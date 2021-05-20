Two feared dead as gas explosion rocks event centre at Obasanjo’s Presidential Library

Latest NewsTop News
By Olayinka Olukoya-Abeokuta

Two people were feared dead on Thursday at an event centre within the premises of Olusegun Obasanjo Presidential Library (OOPL), Abeokuta, the Ogun State capital.

This development is coming on the heels of similar incident that occurred at Conference Hotel, Abeokuta, owned by former Governor Gbenga Daniel, last Tuesday, which left two people dead.

It was learnt that a routine maintenance was being carried out by a technician on some air conditioners in the event centre when the incident happened.

The gas cylinder being used for the maintenance was reported to have exploded.

Journalists and other visitors were barred from gaining entry into the OOPL complex to ascertain the level of the incident.

The OOPL incident is the fourth to happen in Abeokuta in the last one week.

BUY OR SELL YOUR CAR IN 5 MINUTES WITH 2020CARS.NET CLICK HERE.
YOUR NEW CAR CONNECTS IN NIGERIA.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!! Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size and Lasting Power in just 7days… CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

You might also like
Latest News

JUSUN strike hampers Oyo APC lawyers from filing matter against LG election

Latest News

Yoruba group calls on Southern governors to back up their resolutions with…

Latest News

Oyo govt declares Friday, May 21, holiday for LG election

Latest News

BREAKING: Ayade dumps PDP for APC

Comments

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. AcceptRead More