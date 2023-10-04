No fewer than two people have lost their lives while two others sustained injuries after a driver fleeing from officials of the Lagos State Traffic Management Authority (LASTMA) ran into a tricycle at Ago Palace way in the Okota area of Lagos today.

Some media outlets (not Tribune) had reported earlier today that the incident happened after a police officer, while chasing a vehicle, ran into a tricycle, killing two of the people onboard and leaving two children injured.

However, while reacting to the reports on his X account (formerly Twitter) late Tuesday night, the Lagos State Police Public Relations Officer, Benjamin Hundeyin, said personnel involved in the incident were LASTMA officials and not police, as erroneously reported by some media.

He also stated that the children involved in the incident are currently receiving treatment at the hospital.

He, however, revealed that an investigation has commenced into the circumstances surrounding the incident.

He wrote, “This ugly incident happened when a driver fleeing from LASTMA officials who accosted him for driving against traffic ran into a tricycle. Unfortunately, two persons have been confirmed dead, while two children are currently receiving treatment in hospital.





“The policeman attached to the LASTMA team was severely attacked and grievously wounded by an angry mob. He is unconscious and currently being treated in hospital.

“Police backup teams immediately deployed to the scene have since restored normalcy in the area. Investigation has commenced into the incident.”

