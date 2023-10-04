As a way towards Nigeria achieving meaningful economic progress and development, students of M.D School, Lagos, went to town on Tuesday to sensitize the market people and other members of the public on the roles expected of them if they truly want Nigeria to be great again.

The primary school pupils in their scores and accompanied by their teachers including the proprietress, Mrs Omolara Adedugbe and some parents went to Oja Oba area of Abule-Egba and Ogba in Ikeja for the rally to commemorate the country’s 63 years of political independence.

They went with each of them carried a small Nigeria flag and some placards with various inscriptions including

“Nigeria’s future is our collective responsibility;” “Greatness awaits us, do your own part;” One nation, one dream, one destiny;” “Believe, act, achieve our nation’s promise;” “Together we build, together will rise;” “Hope unity, progress our path to greatness” and “Nigeria’s potential shines through unity” among others.

The students, who are in elementary class, expressed displeasure over the poor condition Nigeria and its people are today.

They said their parents and teachers had taught them a little about Nigeria’s history that things were not as bad as this in the past.

They said even at that, Nigeria can be rebuilt and great again but that such project requires that every Nigerian across ethnic, religion, gender, or socio-economic class joins hands together to bring it to fruition.

They urged people particularly adults to shun child trafficking, corruption, child labour, indiscipline, and to also ensure they don’t deny any child from going to school or enjoying their fundamental rights, among others.

They said these are important for the country to move forward appreciably.

Two of the students, Sarah Omotayo and Leonard Offiong, told Nigerian Tribune at a sideline, that they want to see a new Nigeria where genuine love and unity and peace reign among the citizens irrespective of their ethnic, religious and gender differences.

They said it is only in the atmosphere of love, unity and peace that Nigeria and its people can experience meaningful development and greatness.



“So, we the students of M.D School want every Nigerian to play his or her own role, well, no matter how little, to make our country great again,” Leonard emphasised.

One of the parents, Mrs Oluwatoyin Ogun, who has two children currently in the school, expressed satisfaction that the school authority is building the spirit of patriotism and unity in the students even at their level.

She said such exposure would certainly make them to believe in one Nigeria and the possibility of greater Nigeria through join efforts of every Nigerian.

She said, although, the economic situation in the country is unfriendly to most families, there is hope for a better Nigeria.

She commended the school management for not making its activities all about classroom affairs.

In her own remark, the school director, Mrs Oluwaseun Amusa, said the school decided to commemorate the country’s 63 years of political independence in the manner it did to reinforce the spirit of oneness and patriotism in the students even at their young ages.