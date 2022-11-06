Twenty-one abducted Katsina children released

The release of the children comes hours after the United Nations Children’s Fund, Unicef, raised serious concerns over their abduction.

In a statement by its representative in Nigeria, Cristian Munduate, the United Nations said, “Abduction of children, whether at home, at school, on the farm, or anywhere else, is reprehensible.” “Children should never be the target of violence, especially by anyone who should be protecting them.”

The organization therefore called on the authorities to take the necessary action to rescue the abducted children and reunite them with their families unharmed and without delay.

According to a statement signed by the spokesman of the Katsina Police Command, SP Gambo, it pointed out that the abducted children comprised seventeen girls and four boys, adding that they were kidnapped by the bandits in Faskari Forest.

The statement depicted that the terrorists, shortly after they were kidnapped on October 30, 2022, demanded N30 million as ransom for their release but were silent on whether the ransom was paid or not before they were released.