Twenty-one abducted Katsina children released

Metro
By Isaac Shobayo
Police arrest suspected kidnappers, Police arrest, release two journalists over demolition of campaign office of Gombe PDP guber candidate, Police arrest five abductors , Kwara police rescue four, Police repel gunmen attack, FCT police debunk news , Kogi police command keeps, Police intercept N1.3m, Police parade 67 suspects, Police arrest notorious cultist, Ondo police arrest notorious cultist, Police rescue Italian Catholic, police foil kidnap attempt , Edo Police kill two , Gombe Police arrest officer, Cult members, Police neutralise two, Police restore calm as protesting youths barricade A'Ibom varsity, demand host community benefits, police rescue two kidnap suspects, officer involved in civilian assault, bandit confesses to killing over 20 persons in Katsina, Police raid criminal enclaves, Two students feared killed, Police nab Titan Farms staff, remaining 28 victims of Kagara market attack released unhurt ,Kogi police arrest three kidnappers, police, Ondo police deploy operatives , Police arrest two suspects, Police nab two suspected kidnappers, Police arrest two , shot Police rescue four people, Osun govt deploys security
FILE PHOTO
Twenty-one children kidnapped while working on a farm at Kamfanin Mai Lafia village in Faskari Local Government Area of Katsina State by terrorists have regained their freedom.
The children doing menial jobs on a farm were attacked and whisked to an unknown destination in a bizarre manner last week by the bandits terrorizing the affected parts of the state.

The release of the children comes hours after the United Nations Children’s Fund, Unicef, raised serious concerns over their abduction.

In a statement by its representative in Nigeria, Cristian Munduate, the United Nations said, “Abduction of children, whether at home, at school, on the farm, or anywhere else, is reprehensible.” “Children should never be the target of violence, especially by anyone who should be protecting them.”

The organization therefore called on the authorities to take the necessary action to rescue the abducted children and reunite them with their families unharmed and without delay.

According to a statement signed by the spokesman of the Katsina Police Command, SP Gambo, it pointed out that the abducted children comprised seventeen girls and four boys, adding that they were kidnapped by the bandits in Faskari Forest.

The statement depicted that the terrorists, shortly after they were kidnapped on October 30, 2022, demanded N30 million as ransom for their release but were silent on whether the ransom was paid or not before they were released.

CLICK HERE TO LEARN HOW TO MINE BITCOINS AND EARN FROM IT DAILY. YOU CAN WITHDRAW TO YOU BANK ACCOUNT DAILY AS WELL. REGISTRATION IS FREE OF CHARGE.

Earn guaranteed legal income daily from sports and it is paid to you in dollars. See how

You might also like
Metro

No trace of kidnapped wife of Head of Special Intelligence Squad ―​​ NSCDC…

Metro

Court remands native doctor for attempting to bury lover, two children alive

Metro

Police kill notorious kidnapper, arrest suspected killers in Akwa Ibom

Metro

Kano Police arrest kidnapper, 3 others who demanded N20m ransom after killing…

Comments
Front Page Today
Most Read

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More