African Youth Day: Nigerian Youths lament low inclusion in governance

Nigerian Youths under the umbrella of the Nigerian Youth Congress, and Nigerian Youth Parliament has decried low inclusion into the helm of affairs and called on the federal government to hear the yearnings of the youths so that they can contribute their quarter to the development of the nation and Africa at large.

The one day Youth conference held in Abuja on Thursday, at the Rotunda Hall, Federal Ministry of Foreign Affairs, was with the theme: PAN Africanism; Youths as a Panacea for achieving the Africa we want.

The event which is aimed at reorienting the youths and awakening their conscience on their role in achieving the African continent of their desire and also draw a communique to be passed on to the federal government on policies and programs that has to do with them to influence a positive atmospheric ambiance for the achievement of their goals and aspirations as youths which in turn to birth the Nigeria and Africa of their dream.

Young people are at the very heart of Africa’s development agenda. With over 75% of Africa’s 1.2 billion inhabitants under the age of 35, and 453 million Africans aged 15- 35, it goes without saying that the development outcomes of Africa’s young people have a significant and lasting effect on the continent’s trajectory. The challenges Africa faces in education, employment, health, and governance are most acutely felt by Africa’s youth and this has negatively harped on the achievement of the Africa the young people desire.

The President, of Nigerian Youth Congress, NYC, and Member of, the National Climate Change Council, Blessing A. Akinlosotu, while addressing journalists during the event lauded the efforts of President Muhammadu Buhari calling on him to continue in his effort in empowering Nigerian youths at all levels.

“The African youths are going through a lot of challenges and as such, it calls for all of us the youths to come together and synergy in other to solve the challenges and birth a better Africa for all blacks in the world”, he added.

Earlier, the Minister of State-FCT, Hajiya Ramatu Tijjani Aliyu who credited Nigeria’s independence in 1960 to the youths and the African economic successes said, the youths are the future leaders and as such should be granted open door policies to enhance their full-time participation in the to day governance.

” The youths contributed immensely to achieving independence and what Nigeria is today.

“The youths must continuously come together and speak in one voice until they are heard”, she added.

Also, the speaker, Rt. Hon. Azeezat Yishawu, Speaker of, the Nigerian Youth Parliament, appreciated youths, charging them to continue in their efforts in adding value to themselves and the nation.

” For striving right, for hustling right, to promote yourselves and the nation, you are doing extremely well and we appreciate you all.

“Knowing fully well that our youths are hardworking, we urge the federal government to encourage the youths by generating policies and programs to would help them achieve their aspirations in life”.

