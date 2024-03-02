The Minister of Interior, Dr Olubunmi Tunji-ojo, has charged 34 recruited personnel of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC), 2022 batch, to uphold integrity and professionalism in the discharge of their duties.

Tunji-ojo made these remarks during an event marking International Civil Defence Day, the Groundbreaking ceremony of the Akwa Ibom Command of NSCDC, and the Passing Out Parade of the personnel in Uyo.

Represented at the event by his Special Assistant on Strategy and Communication, Mr. Uwakmfon Michael, the Minister urged the personnel to take full responsibility for protecting government critical assets against vandalism.

In his words, “To all men and women who are passing out today, I extend my congratulations to you all. As you embark on this great journey of serving our nation under the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC), serve with integrity and unwavering commitment to maintaining peace.”

In his remarks, the Commandant General of NSCDC, Dr. Ahmed Audi, thanked the Nigerian Army for the training given to the newly recruited personnel. Audi, represented by the Deputy Commandant General, Technical Services, Mr. Zakari Ningi, mentioned that International Civil Defence Day was being observed by 16 member countries across the world. He added that the day was meant to remember all the heroes who made supreme sacrifices in serving humanity.

He commended Governor Umo Eno of Akwa Ibom for donating the land and making an outright payment of all compensations for the construction of the NSCDC Command Base in the State.

In his remarks, Governor Eno commended NSCDC for their cooperation in sharing intelligence with other security agencies for the protection of the state. The Governor, represented by his Deputy, Sen. Akon Eyakenyi, stated that the Corps has over the years worked diligently and consciously to emerge as a critical national institute in the country.

“I consider it fitting to join all other Nigerians in extending my goodwill to the Commandant General and all other personnel of the NSCDC for their International Day celebration. The NSCDC has proven its mettle in the management of our internal security and its engagement with the civil populace,” Eno said.

The governor, who donated N20 million naira for the construction of the command base, urged the agency to comply with building regulations.