The Gombe State Government has clarified that there are indications of the presence of cerebrospinal meningitis (CSM) in the state.

The declaration was made by the Commissioner of Health, Dr. Habu Dahiru, who clarified that following reports of a strange disease in Nafada Local Government, the government swiftly investigated the situation. The observed symptoms suggested Cerebrospinal Meningitis (CSM).

The Commissioner, therefore, issued a stern advisory, urging residents to report any suspected diseases to the nearest health facility immediately for prompt action and intervention.

His counsel came amidst growing concerns and social media reports of a strange disease in Nafada and other Local Government Areas, particularly those sharing borders with Yobe State where the outbreak has so far killed not fewer than 30 people.

Habu Dahiru responded to questions from journalists on the reported strange disease, cautioning against spreading rumors and emphasizing the importance of adhering to standard guidelines for reporting public health incidents.

While acknowledging the seriousness of the situation, the Commissioner explained that the Incident Management System (IMS) would not be activated at this time, as the state has not yet reached the threshold for a CSM outbreak, which requires ten confirmed cases per 100,000 people in the district per week.

However, he assured that proactive measures have been taken since the onset of the program to activate an Emergency Operation Centre (EOC) for suspected CSM cases and to rule out Lassa fever.

Habu Dahiru highlighted that the activated EOC has deployed the state rapid response team to support local government response teams. He added that their efforts include reaching out to the caretakers of the affected local government, engaging the director of Public Health, and collaborating with emirates and religious leaders to sensitize community members on precautionary measures through religious platforms.

He urged the people of the state to remain vigilant and cooperative in the collective efforts to safeguard community health and well-being.

In recent times, social media reports and speculations have circulated regarding several deaths in Nafada due to a strange illness.

According to some community members who spoke to our correspondent, the sickness manifests with severe headaches, stomach ache, and stiffness of the legs.

They expressed that the situation stirred tension and fear in the community but, with recent government intervention, the situation is gradually being controlled, and patients affected by the illness have been receiving free treatment.

Nafada Local Government Area, bordering Gombe and Yobe States, remains at the center of attention as health authorities continue to monitor and respond to the evolving situation. This comes in the wake of confirmed cases of Meningitis in Yobe State, heightening concerns about the spread of infectious diseases in the region.”