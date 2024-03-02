The Assistant Inspector General of Police (AIG), in charge of Zone 12 Bauchi, Okoro Julius Alawari, has paid a sympathy visit to the victims of the fire incident that engulfed Police Mobile Force 34 Barracks in Gombe.

Deputy Commissioner of Police represented Okoro Julius Alawari in charge of Zonal Operations department, Danjuma Yahaya Ibrahim, who led other senior Officers on the visit.

The fire incident caused monumental damage, leaving police men and women without homes and possessions. Although there was no loss of life or any serious injuries, survivors have been left dealing with the aftermath of the fire, trying to rebuild their lives all over again, having lost everything they had worked for over the years.

The AIG called on the government and members of the communities to come to the aid of the victims by donating relief materials to help them cope. The Senior Officers and Junior quarters were reduced to ashes.

The AIG, speaking through his representative, mentioned that there are many causes of such fire incidents, including faulty electrical wiring that can cause electrical fires, quickly spreading and causing extensive damage. Unattended cooking or kitchen mishaps, especially when gas stoves are involved, can also start fires.

He added that people who smoke cigarettes can accidentally start fires, especially if they do not properly dispose of their cigarette butts. Additionally, flammable materials such as gasoline, lighter fluid, and other chemicals can cause fires if not handled properly.

ALSO READ: Gombe govt confirms outbreak of meningitis in state

Another source of fire, according to the AIG, is that fires can be intentionally started by someone with access to the premises, either as a criminal activity or for personal motives. He stressed that, regardless of the reasons, he has directed the Command to investigate and report to avoid future reoccurrences.

He also advised the Commandant to provide each block building with a fire extinguisher or local sand buckets, as contained in a statement by SP Thomas Goni, ZPPRO Bauchi, for the Assistant Inspector General of Police.