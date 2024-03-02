The Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC), Abia State Command, passed out approximately 111 officers trained in various aspects of the Corps’ mandate on Friday. This event coincided with the celebration of the 2024 International Civil Defence Day.

During an interview with the media at the passing-out parade for new recruits and the commemoration of the 2024 International Civil Defence Day, themed “Honor Heroes and Promote Safety Skills,” the State Commandant, Usman Ishaq Alfadarai, disclosed that the trained individuals included 36 new recruits, 25 from the female squad, and the first batch of 50 from the Safe School Corps.

The NSCDC Abia State Commandant stated, “In his wisdom, the Commandant General, Ahmed Abubakar Audi, has established a female squad specially trained in kinetic measures to further boost the efforts of the Corps in protecting our vulnerable students.”

ALSO READ: Be dedicated to your duties, Kebbi NSCDC boss tells new recruits

“In addition to that, we intend to present the National Programme on Safe School Initiative established by the Federal Government to ensure the security of our students across all educational institutions in the country, as launched last year by the National Command.”

“We want to replicate the same here in Abia State so that all the threats educational institutions are facing will be mitigated, while being coordinated by the center,” he added.

He took the opportunity to reveal that his command is closely monitoring private guards in the state to ensure they conform to acceptable standards. In the state, the Corps organized a summit for all private security practitioners, assessed their operations, identified challenges, and recommended solutions.

“We have reviewed the solutions and have tried to apply the decisions taken at the conference to ensure they improve their performances. They are being closely monitored, and measures are being put in place to ensure that every person recruited as a guard by any of the companies is trained, given identification, licensed, and continuously monitored.”

“This is to establish a standard in their mode of operations so that, together, we will have greater security for Abia State and the nation as a whole,” he emphasized.