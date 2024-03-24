Despite a reduction in deaths, tuberculosis still falls short of the 2025 End TB Strategy target, according to the World Health Organization (WHO).

The WHO disclosed that despite a 23% decline in TB incidence, it misses the mark of the 50% reduction target for 2025, highlighting the need for continued and intensified efforts to meet these ambitious goals.

Dr. Matshidiso Moeti, the WHO African Region Director, noted in her message to commemorate the 2024 World Tuberculosis Day that challenges such as delayed diagnosis, limited access to new tools and technologies, and the ongoing threat of multi-drug-resistant TB require continued vigilance and sustained efforts.

She emphasized the importance of stakeholders joining WHO by providing resources, enhancing community engagement, conducting research, and forming private-sector partnerships to address the challenges of TB in Africa and achieve the goal of its elimination as a public health threat.

Moeti urged all Member States to prioritize a multi-faceted approach that addresses the root causes of the disease while bolstering efforts in prevention, diagnosis, and treatment. She called for intensified commitment to strengthening health systems, ensuring equitable access to TB care, and scaling up innovative interventions.

Investing in research and developing new tools, including vaccines and improved diagnostics, is essential to accelerate progress, she added. Furthermore, countries must prioritize addressing the social determinants of TB, such as poverty, inequality, and limited access to healthcare, to achieve sustainable outcomes, emphasizing collaboration across sectors and borders.

Moeti highlighted the progress made since the 72nd session of the WHO Regional Committee for Africa in 2022, where childhood TB was prioritized, leading to a 20% increase in identified pediatric TB cases compared to the previous year. She underscored the urgency of collective action in addressing the ongoing TB epidemic and the need for sustained efforts to end it.

The WHO African Region supports member states’ fight against TB by setting strategic directions, developing monitoring tools like the African TB scorecard with the African Union, and ensuring progress towards the End TB Strategy. The organization is dedicated to generating and sharing knowledge on effective TB control methods and supports countries by updating TB treatment guidelines and expanding access to rapid diagnostic tools.

Moeti emphasized the importance of regional cooperation, encouraging knowledge exchange and collaborative efforts across countries to eliminate TB as a public health threat in Africa.

Celebrating another milestone, Moeti noted that diagnosing 70% of TB patients in the WHO African Region marks a substantial reduction in missed cases and propels closer to the goal. She highlighted achievements from 2015 to 2022, including a remarkable 38% reduction in TB deaths and a 23% reduction in new TB cases, underscoring the effectiveness of implemented strategies and renewed commitment from countries.