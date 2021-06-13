True federalism, solution to national challenges ― Yoruba Ko’ya

Yoruba Ko’ya, a Yoruba socio-cultural group has recommended true federalism as the most important indicator and best solution to solving Nigeria’s challenges.

This was contained in a communique issued by the group after a two-day retreat of the Yoruba Ko’ya Leadership and Training Foundation (YKLTF) held in Ibadan.

The retreat targeted at ‘resetting Nigeria’ was conducted both physically and virtually.

The retreat was attended by former Governor Olusegun Osoba, former Governor Olusegun Mimiko, Senator Olabiyi Durojaiye, Senator Akin Odunsi, Senator Iyabo Anisulowo, Senator Tokunbo Ogunbanjo, former State Military Administrators, retired Commodore. Kayode Olofinmoyin (Ogun), Navy Capt Atanda Yusuf (Ekiti) and Chief Olabode George (Ondo).

The group in the communique signed by its Director of Media and Publicity, Demola Sanyaolu, acknowledged the need for true federalism with emphasis on return to regional government.

They acknowledged that devolution of power, resource control with agreed tax remittances to the Federal Government from states or regions would reset Nigeria on the path of genuine development and greatness.

It agreed to intellectual engagements on the state of the nation within all groups and associations in Yorubaland with unity of purpose, recommending that “Jaw-Jaw” is far better than “War-War”.

The group supported a permanent ban on open grazing in all the southern states of the country, calling for the funding of all CDAs, Amotekun, and other associations in various South-West communities.

It called for the fortification of Amotekun Security Network to combat incursion or terrorist attacks, urging governors, local councils and the community to take charge as Chief Security Officers respectively.

They agreed that criminal conflicts such as the cases of kidnapping, banditry, killings as well as destruction of lives and property across Yoruba land must be curtailed.

The group agreed that resetting Nigeria cannot be fully discussed without attempting to restore Yoruba lost family values and virtues, suggesting the inculcation of good family values on the younger generations.

It recommended that a body of past South-West governors, military administrators, senators, speakers of the house of assemblies be constituted as a major advisory body to the incumbent officeholders in the region.

The group recommended September 23 as the Yoruba Unity Day in recognition of the peace treaty signed after Kiriji War, with a unique inauguration of this body by the collective action of state governments in the region.

“Since agitation for self-determination is not new in Yoruba land, it was recognised with demand for honesty and integrity in national administration, equity in the dispensation of justice and governance,” the communique reads in part.

Among those present are some former State Assembly Speakers, Prof Mojeed Alabi (Osun), Hon. Jumoke Akindele (Ondo), Hon Titi Oseni-Gomez (Ogun) and Hon. Rotimi Kuteyi, YKLTF President, Otunba Deji Osibogun; YKLTF Secretary-General, Akogun Kola Onadipe; Chief (Mrs) Ronke Okusanya, Alhaji Lekan Ajia, Mr Olakunle Osuntokun, Chief (Mrs) Yemi Ogedegbe and Mr Demola Sanyaolu.

Others are a two-term commissioner in Ogun State, Mr Bimbo Ashiru; Chief Kunle Ogunmola, Mr Akin Akindele and a Councillor in the UK Parliament, Hon. Adekunle Osibogun.

