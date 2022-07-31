Truck drivers on rampage over Lagos-Ibadan expressway accident

There was tension along the Lagos-Ibadan expressway on Sunday afternoon as angry truck drivers blocked the road to protest over an accident that occured around the Kara Bridge axis of the road.

The angry truck drivers accused the police of causing the accident by mounting road block along the ever-busy road.

The protest created serious traffic gridlock as a section of the road was completely blocked by the drivers, who parked their trucks on the road.

A truck loaded with sugar was said to be on a high speed when it crashed near a stop and search point mounted by some policemen on the road.

The Nigerian Tribune gathered that some suspected hoodlums attempted to use the opportunity of the confusion created by the protest to loot the bags of sugar in the truck.

The image-maker in charge of the Lagos State Police Command, Benjamin Hundeyin, absolved the police of any complicity in the accident.

Hundeyin, a Superintendent of Police told the Nigerian Tribune that “an accident involving a truck conveying bags of sugar occurred.”

“Fellow truck drivers went on rampage falsely accusing the police of being responsible for the accident.”

The Lagos police image-maker also stated that “meanwhile the accident occurred some meters from the stop-and-search point manned by the police.”

Hundeyin also claimed that “the police protected the bags of sugar from being looted by miscreants. Normalcy has since returned.”

