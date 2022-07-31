BBNaija weekly recap: Not exactly love and light among housemates

The Big Brother Naija ‘Level Up’ Season 7 which kicked off with a double launch show consisting of 24 housemates, which was hosted by Ebuka Obi-Uchendu who is also a product of the Big Brother Naira franchise, has proven to be a very intriguing one not just because of the mouth-watering price of N100 million or even because of the new twist of housemates being in two different houses, but also because of how this new twist has become a competition among both levels.

It will be a battle of the houses! Already, a week into the show, fireworks have erupted with various housemates making their voices hear me on their opinions about various issues with fellow housemates.

The head of house competition took place on Monday and ended with level 1 housemates coming out victorious when Eloswag won the HOH game. For the first time in history, a new title known as the “tail of house” (TOH) was introduced for the housemate with the lowest performance, and Bella, from the level 1 house took the title.

The HOH was given the responsibility of nominating five people from the losing level to be evicted, although no nominations would take place this week, according to Big Brother.

For being the level to produce the Head of House, the winning level was treated to a pool party on Thursday.

On Friday, the wager competition between both levels took place with the level 2 housemates emerging as winners, enabling each of them to get Pocket BB Naira for their weekly shopping and also an after party after the usual Saturday night party.

Big Brother revealed that the losing level one team are not to be given food for the next week as their punishment for failing the wager. They also won’t be attending any Saturday night after party.

The Saturday night after party was quite revealing. The girls from level one wished for the boys from level two, while the girls from level two wished for the boys from level one. Cyph, for instance, got intimate with Doyin while something is brewing between EloSwaggs and Phyna.

The fights were a major highlight of the week and had quite a number of housemates going head to head. Amaka and Phyna, Chi Chi took turns with Bella and Adekunle, Doyin challenged Sheggz, while Beauty took it to another level with Ilebaye and Bryann.





Some ships are also set to sail with a few housemates: Sheggz and Bella, Groovy and Beauty, the leading lights. However, at the end of Saturday night, Cyph and Doyin, Phyna and EloSwaggs are likely to leave the ports.

Already, the first week has got fans of the show buzzing about how this may be the best season yet and are already choosing their favourites.