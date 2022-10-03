Truck driver allegedly ties wife to pole in Ondo over infidelity

A middle-aged truck driver, Muyiwa Sikiru, who discovered his wife has been unfaithful by keeping a man in their matrimonial home has reportedly tied his wife to a pole in the Oke-Aro area of Akure, Ondo state capital.

It was gathered that the truck driver who hailed from Osun State, had travelled for over a month only to meet another man living in his apartment with his wife and three-year-old son, upon his return on Saturday.

A source close to the family explained that Sikiru had taken care of all the domestic needs before embarking on his usual journey which is his source of his livelihood.

According to him, a friend of Sikiru informed him about the development in his home and had to cut short his journey to confirm only to meet another man has been co-habitating with his wife.

The man living with Sikiru’s wife was said to be in the bathroom when the truck driver discovered that another man had been living with his wife.

He said ” Sikiru was infuriated with what he discovered when he got home and dragged out his wife, tied her hands and legs and tied her to the well beside the house.

“This attracted neighbours and the lover man who was still in the bathroom and escaped through the backdoor before the truck driver could nab him”

The truck driver, however, tied the woman to the pole while the neighbours pleaded with the man to report the incident to the police while the husband and the wife were taken to the nearest police station.

ALSO READ FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE