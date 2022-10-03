Makinde’s wife canvases support for orphans, underprivileged, children with special needs

Wife of the Oyo State governor, Mrs Tamunominini Makinde has called on Nigerians to give more attention to supporting the orphans, people with special needs, vulnerable and underprivileged around them.

Speaking at an event to commemorate the 62nd independence of the nation, Makinde bemoaned that for too long, many had largely left the duty of attending to the welfare of the vulnerable and the less privileged to the government.

No matter how little, the Oyo governor’s wife stressed that little efforts by all Nigerians at assisting the less privileged will go a long way.

According to Makinde, the labour of love shown to children with special needs will not be forgotten by the beneficiaries and blessed by God.

She enjoined the children with special needs and vulnerability to not be let down by the challenges they faced, but to be resolute about surmounting their challenges and focused on living out their best lives.

She especially appreciated the caregivers for their efforts in taking care of and serving the children, on a daily basis.

“We can only be as strong as our weakest link. Don’t leave the duty of taking care of the less privileged children to the government, saying, to let them do it. Somebody is doing it but what are you doing? Do something no matter how small. It will go a long way,” Makinde said.

The event held at the office of the wife of the Oyo governor, saw Mrs Makinde dole out toiletries, various food items and consumables to 10 special homes.

Benefiting homes were Adriel Orphanage home, Twindad House of Grace home, Jesus Children Missions Outreach, Life Restoration Home for the less privileged, Nigerian Training Centre for the Blind, Victoria Aniwero Children, Oyo State Child Care Unit, Joyous Heart Children Orphanage and Oyo State Juvenile Correctional Institution.

In her remarks, the state commissioner for Women Affairs and Social Inclusion, Mrs Kafilat Olayiwola pledged that the state government will continue to give attention to caring for the less privileged children, abandoned children and people living with disabilities.

Others present at the event included the wife of the Oyo deputy governor, Mrs Ajibola Lawal; secretary to the state government, Mrs Olubamiwo Adeosun; head of the service, Mrs Ololade Agboola; chairman, Hospitals Management Board, Dr Gbola Adetunji.

