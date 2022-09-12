Troops rescue six hostages in Kaduna

Troops of the Nigerian Army rescued six kidnapped victims during clearance patrols conducted around the Kangon Kadi general area in Chikun LGA.

This was contained in a statement issued by the commissioner for Internal Security and Home Affairs, Samuel Aruwan, on Monday.

According to operational feedback, the troops, under Operation Forest Sanity, embarked on a clearance operation from Damba to Kangon Kadi, and fired on identified bandit locations around the Kangon Kadi forest, Labi and the Udawa river.

The statement noted that however, on sensing danger, “Bandits fled from the Kangon Kadi area under the superior firepower of the troops, leaving behind six kidnapped victims at their camp.

“The victims were rescued by the troops, and are identified as follows: Iliya Gide Rabi Ali, Hussaina Gide, Naomi Nuhu and her baby and Pamela Barage.

To this end, “Governor of Kaduna State, Malam Nasir El-Rufa’i, noted the report with gratitude and commended the troops for sustaining valiant efforts across several fronts.”

