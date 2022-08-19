Troops foil kidnap attempt, rescue three in Kaduna

Troops of Operation Forest Sanity, on Friday, foiled a kidnap attempt in the Ungwan Madaki general area of Chikun local government of Kaduna State.

In a statement issued by the Commissioner for Internal Security and Home Affairs, Samuel Aruwan on Friday said “it was reported to the Kaduna State Government in operational feedback following the rescue mission in response to a distress call from the area.

“According to the report, the troops arrived in the area and engaged the bandits, forcing them to flee and abandon their victims.

“Three victims were rescued by the troops: Elkanah Eli, along with his daughter, and one Mr Yahaya.”

The Kaduna State Government received the feedback with gratitude and praised the troops for their swift response and the successful rescue.

“The victims have been reunited with their families,” the statement declared.

