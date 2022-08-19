Address insecurity, tackle money politics ahead of 2023 general election, NAL charges FG

The Nigerian Academy of Letters (NAL) has urged the Federal Government to address the challenges constituted by internal and international migration, mostly brought about by the menace of banditry, insurgency and ethnic dissonance.

NAL stated this as part of its recommendations after its 24th Convocation, Investiture of New Fellows and Induction of New Members at the University of Lagos, on August 11.

According to a communique signed by its president, Professor Duro Oni, NAL also charged the government to leverage the positive means of disseminating cultural values and promote nationhood through cultural means.

The body of scholars, also concerned about the ongoing strike action by the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU), called on the government to resolve the protracted strike, just as it added that there is an urgent need to revamp the deteriorated educational resources and infrastructure at all levels.

Also, in the build-up to the 2023 general election, it charged the government to put an end to money politics and crass consumerism that place a low premium on values, the right to life and the dignity of persons to forge a country of dignified people towards a free, fair and credible election next year.

It said the government must also “deliberately reduce poverty and bridge the gap between the rich and the poor in the face of inflation and dwindling national resources with more matching capacity for production.

“Investigate the nepotism and disregard for inclusiveness, major factors contributing to the systemic disintegration of Nigeria, resulting in weak federating units, and monitor the outcomes from the appropriate treatment of the national question, federal character and values that build not just a country, but a nation where every citizen has a sense of belonging.”

The event, with the theme, ‘Cultural Commonalities in Nigeria’s Heterogeneity,’ had in attendance 84 professors from different Nigerian and overseas universities, including the Vice Chancellor of the University of Lagos, Professor Oluwatoyin Ogundipe; the Registrar of the Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB), Professor Is-haq Oloyede; the Executive Secretary of National Universities Commission (NYC), Professor Abubakar Rasheed, among others.

