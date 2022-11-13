Troops clear camps, repel attack, kill two terrorists in Plateau

•Fleeing bandits kill three locals

By Isaac Shobayo - Jos
Troops of the Nigerian Army on Sunday repelled an attack by dozens of bandits and subsequently killed one of the attackers, while others escaped with gunshot wounds at Kankomi, Chikun Local Government Area of Plateau state.

The Kaduna State Government was informed of the development in feedback which captured the bravery exhibited by the troops in overpowering the bandits.

According to a statement signed by the State Commissioner, Ministry of Internal Security and Home Affairs, Samuel Aruwa, the attackers made an attempt to infiltrate the location housing the troops.

It pointed out that the vigilant troops in response engaged them in a fierce gun duel which lasted for over an hour adding that this resulted in the elimination of one of the terrorists, who was wearing military camouflage combat gear while others escaped with bullet wounds as evidenced by bloodstains along their withdrawal route.

“The troops recovered one AK-47 rifle, seven AK47 magazines, seven rounds of ammunition and five locally made grenades from the bandits.”

Sadly, while exploiting the withdrawal route of the bandits, three corpses were found by the troops, apparently, locals were killed by the fleeing bandits.

In another development, troops of Operation Forest Sanity conducted clearance patrols along the Gwagwada-Chikun-Sarkin Pawa axis, stretching from Chikun LGA to nearby interstate boundary areas.

According to the report, contact was made with terrorists on high ground ahead of Kafaiyo. One terrorist was neutralized, and an AK-47 rifle was recovered.

Furthermore, two terrorists fled on sighting the troops, leaving behind their motorcycles which were recovered.

“The troops completely dislodged several terrorists’ camps around Kafaiyo, Dafako, Kopi and Gadani.

“The Governor of Kaduna State, Malam Nasir El-Rufai received the feedback with sadness, and sent his deepest condolences to the families of the victims, while praying for the repose of their souls. The Governor expressed gratitude to the courageous troops for their resilient efforts and dedication.

“Meanwhile, citizens in the area are advised not to harbour or provide support to suspicious persons seeking medical attention for gunshot injuries. Such cases should be reported to the security operations room on the phone lines 09034000060 and 08170189999.”

The statement further depicted that aggressive fighting patrols are in progress in the general area and citizens will be updated on further developments.

