Tricycle rider kills self over inability to afford N170,000 to treat undisclosed ailment

Emotions rose high in Sapele on Thursday morning when a commercial tricycle rider simply identified as Kevwe, poisoned himself over his inability to afford N170, 000 for treatment of undisclosed ailment.

The tragedy, which occurred Thursday morning at Abeke Road in Olympia area of Sapele, Sapele Local Government Area of Delta State, threw the old timber town into mourning.

Kevwe reportedly swallowed Sniper herbicide to ease himself from sourcing money to treat himself of an undisclosed ailment.

He was said to have been asked to pay the N170,000 by the end of January to continue the treatment of the ailment.

Before resorting to taking his life, the deceased was said to have made great efforts to gather the cash from friends and relatives and colleagues, but it proved abortive.

Sources said he gulped the poisonous substance right inside his parked tricycle for some considerable period before his colleagues noticed something had gone amiss.

On hearing the death of her son, Kevwe’s mother was said to have wailed uncontrollably at the scene of the incident.

The incident reportedly happened few hours after his mother gave him his breakfast.

His colleagues who saw him foaming whitish substance from his mouth reportedly rushed him to a private clinic where he was confirmed dead on arrival.

The Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), Onome Onovwakpoyeya said she was yet to be briefed on the incident.

She, however, promised to call back but did not before the time of this report.

