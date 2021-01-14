UI cancels 2019/2020 academic session, reopens January 18

The University of Ibadan (UI) has cancelled the 2019/2020 academic session.

This was part of resolutions reached at a meeting of the university’s Senate held on Thursday.

The meeting, according to a member of Senate who spoke with the Nigerian Tribune, also affirmed resumption of the institution on Monday, January 18 for the conclusion of the 2018/2019 session.

At the completion of the aborted 2018/2019 session by February, there will be a three weeks holiday followed by the resumption of the 2020/2021 session.

Monday’s resumption will herald faculty boards’ meetings for assessment and consideration of students’ results and completion of the examination for those yet to.

Another resolution at the meeting was the setting up of committees to prepare and look at the modalities for the conduct of online classes, in some departments.

Academic activities in the university had been halted since March when the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) declared an indefinite strike.

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

Who Succeeds IGP Mohammed Adamu?

As the February retirement date of the incumbent Inspector General of Police (IGP), Mohammed Adamu draws near, there are varying permutations on who steps in as the new police boss. SUNDAY ADEPOJU writes on the suspense over the…

Demolition: How I Lost One-Month Pregnancy, Owner Of Sex Party Building Narrates

The owner of the building billed to host the proposed Kaduna sex party, Aisha Mercy Yakubu, has said that as a result of the demolition of the building, she had lost a one-month pregnancy.

COVID-19 Vaccine To Arrive Nigeria End Of January — PTF

NATIONAL coordinator of the Presidential Task Force (PTF) on COVID-19, Dr Sani Aliyu, has said the nation is expected to receive its first batch of the COVID-19 vaccines by the end of…

After Two Years, Daddy Freeze Apologises To Bishop Oyedepo

Daddy Freeze whose real name is Ifedayo Olarinde has apologised to Bishop Oyedepo who is the presiding bishop and founder of Living Faith Church aka Winners Chapel…