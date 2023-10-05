NIGERIAN Tribune on Wednesday lost one of its editorial staffers, Tijani Adeyemi.

The deceased, who covered the Senate, gasped for breath and gave up the ghost before he could be conveyed to the Clinic of the Office of the Secretary to the Government of the Federation.

His remains were subsequently interred at the Gudu Cemetery in Abuja in accordance with Islamic rites.

He was born on April 18, 1972.

The deceased whose sudden death shocked many of his friends and colleagues was an easy-going person.

Former Senate President, Ahmad Lawan, has since sent a condolence message on the sudden demise of the late Mr. Adeyemi.

In a condolence message to the Senate Press Corps, the former Senate President said, “I was deeply saddened to hear about the passing of a member of the Senate Press Corps, Mr. Tijani Adeyemi of the Tribune news-paper, today.

“As a reporter, he was known for his remarkable talent and dedication. He had an unwavering passion for journalism, and his commitment to delivering accurate and compelling narratives deeply resonated with those who had the pleasure of reading his work.

“Beyond his professional achievements, Mr. Adeyemi was a genuine and compassionate individual. To the best of my knowledge, he approached his work with empathy, seeking to understand the unique perspectives of the National As-sembly, which he covered for many years.

“During such a difficult time, it is important to remember that Mr. Adeyemi made a lasting impact and his legacy will continue to inspire aspiring reporters and journalists for years to come.

“To the family he left be-hind, the Editorial Board of Tribune Newspaper, and the Senate Press Corps, please, accept my deepest condolences and know that my thoughts and prayers are with you during this difficult period.





“May the memories of Tijani Adeyemi provide comfort and strength during this time of grief.

“I pray that Almighty Allah (SWT) grant his gentle soul eternal rest and peace in the hereafter.

Leader of the Senate, Senator Opeyemi Bamidele, has expressed shock over Adeyemi’s death.

In a statement by his Directorate of Media and Public Affairs, Bamidele condoled with the deceased’s family members, management and staff of the Nigerian Tribune, Senate Press Corps and Nigerian Union of Journalists.

He prayed that God Almighty would comfort all family members that the departed soul left behind.

The statement reads in part: “I am shocked to hear about the sudden death of my own brother and friend, Mr Tijani Adeyemi, who was Senate Correspondent, Nigerian Tribune until his death on Wednesday morning.

“Late Adeyemi was a committed, consummate and dedicated journalist, who stood for a saner Nigeria until his death. He passed away when we needed him most and when least expected.

“He will be greatly missed by his colleagues in the Senate Press Corps, especially given his commitment to promoting peaceful co-existence in their ranks.

“He was a thoroughbred professional, who devoted his life, energy and time to objective reportage of legislative plenaries, activities of standing communities and oversight functions of the Senate.

“I, therefore, pray that God will grant his family members fortitude to bear the loss at a time they earnestly crave most his fatherly care, love and support. But we thank God for a life of great impact he graciously lived.”

