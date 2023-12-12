Immediate past governor of Ekiti State, Dr. Kayode Fayemi and Chief Niyi Akintola, SAN have sent congratulatory messages to Nigerian Tribune columnist and Saturday Tribune editor, Dr Lasisi Olagunju on his winning the 2023 edition of the Informed Commentary category of the Diamond Awards for Media Excellence (DAME)

Olagunju was declared winner of the award at a ceremony held in Lagos on Sunday evening beating two other great writers who were nominated as finalists with him, Dr Chidi Odinkalu and Mr Ikechukwu Amaechi.

It was the fourth time Olagunju would win the award having got it earlier in 2019, 2021, 2022.

Dr Fayemi, in a message to Olagunju, said Olagunju was deserving of winning the award again.

“Congratulations on the Dame Award on Informed Commentary again. It was really well deserved,” Fayemi said.

Chief Akintola, SAN, in his own message to Olagunju said it was great to be associated with the Tribune and Olagunju.

“Congratulations, my brother, Dr Lasisi Olagunju. I, too, felicitate with you and our own well established newspaper with great community value. It is great to be associated with you and the great medium, The Nigerian Tribune,” Chief Akintola stated.

