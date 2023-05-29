The Group Business Editor of the African Newspapers of Nigeria Plc, publisher of Tribune titles, Mr Sulaiman Olanrewaju is the new Chief Press Secretary to Governor Seyi Makinde.

Makinde made this announcement at the executive council chambers of the governor’s office, after his swearing-in at the Obafemi Awolowo Stadium, Liberty, Ibadan, on Monday.

Makinde also announced the reappointment of Honourable Segun Ogunwuyi as his Chief of Staff.

READ ALSO FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE