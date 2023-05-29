Nigeria has just sworn in Bola Ahmed Tinubu as its16th President at the inauguration ceremony at the Eagle Square, Abuja, marking an end to two terms of eight years of former President Muhammadu Buhari.

After taking the oath of office, the newly sworn-in President in his inaugural speech made several promises and vows to take Nigeria to the next level.

Here, we extract ten main key points from President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s inaugural speech.

1. According to the new President, his administration will govern on behalf of the citizens and not rule over them.

2. Tinubu promises significant youth and women inclusion.

3. In his speech, he vowed to make security topmost priority for his administration.

4. The President assured Nigerians that his administration will create one million jobs through digital economy.

5. Tinubu promised accessible and stable electricity. He said states would be allowed to generate and distribute power.

6. His inaugural speech sent a message to the nation’s apex bank to ensure a unified exchange rate. Likewise low interest rates.

7. In Agriculture, President Tinubu pledged his administration would make food available in abundant yet less costly.

8. Though already removed by former President Muhammadu Buhari, President Tinubu inaugural stamped that fuel subsidy is gone for good and promised to re-channel the funds into better investments to improve the lives of Nigerians.

9. Tinubu promised the review of the new naira redesign as both currencies would be treated as legal tender.

10. Lastly, he added that his administration would retool Nigeria’s foreign policy to lead the region and continent.