Tribunal verdict: Gbajabiamila congratulates Oyetola, says people’s mandate finally restored

The Speaker of the House of Representatives, Hon. Femi Gbajabiamila has congratulated the candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the Osun State governorship election held last year, Oyetola Adegboyega, on his victory at the election tribunal.

Hon. Gbajabiamila said the Tribunal verdict was a welcome development and a fair deal for the people of Osun State who stood behind Oyetola to return for the second time.

With the judgment, the Speaker noted that APC remains the party to beat at all times, especially during the forthcoming general elections.

Saying that the people of Osun State have been vindicated by the verdict, Hon. Gbajabiamila called on all APC members in Osun and across the country to remain law-abiding and brace up for the general elections.

Speaker Gbajabiamila was glad that the Osun governorship election tribunal was convinced that indeed there were anomalies during the election, which is why it restored the people’s mandate.

He urged the former Governor to be magnanimous in victory at the end of the whole process.

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

Fuel Scarcity, Naira Redesign: Tinubu Shedding Crocodile Tears – Atiku/Okowa Campaign

The Atiku/Okowa Campaign Organization has criticized the presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Bola Tinubu, for trying to blackmail President Muhammadu Buhari and blaming the federal government for “his looming devastating rejection by Nigerians.”…

Those Threatening Me Will Never Win”- Wike





Rivers State Governor Nyesom Wike has stated that those threatening to deal with him when they win the 2023 presidential election will never win…

‘We Receive At Least Five Stroke Cases Every Week At UPTH’

A medical expert, Professor Sunday Chinenye says that the incidence of non-communicable diseases (NCDs) like diabetes and stroke continues to increase yearly even as at least five cases of stroke with gloomy outcomes are seen…