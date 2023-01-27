Buhari celebrates Ebenezer Babatope at 80

President Muhammadu Buhari has sent greetings to former Minister of Transportation, Chief Ebenezer Babatope, on his 80th birthday, rejoicing with family members, friends and political associates on the milestone.

A statement issued on Friday by Femi Adesina, Special Adviser to the President (Media & Publicity), noted that the president congratulated the elder statesman for devoting his public life to pursuing the good of the country, starting out early as a pro-democracy activist, and serving as Director of Organisation of the Unity Party of Nigeria in the Second Republic.

The President also noted the zeal and wisdom of Chief Babatope in advocating strong political institutions, unity of the country and good governance, using his experience to counsel leaders at state and national levels.

As the former Chairman of the Governing Council of the Yaba College of Technology, Lagos, turns an octogenarian, the President extolled his fearlessness in telling the truth to leaders and standing for integrity, probity and accountability in public office.

He prayed for more strength and good health for Chief Babatope and his family and also offered his condolences to Governor Abdullahi Sule of Nasarawa State on the passing of his son, Hassan Sule, at age 36.

A separate statement by Garba Shehu, Senior Special Assistant to the President (Media & Publicity), informed that he has been buried in Gudi, Akwanga Local Government Area of the state.

In a message, the President said “my deepest and heartfelt condolences to the Governor and his family on the tragic death of his worthy son, Hassan.”

President Buhari also reiterated his prayers and condolences to the government and people of the State following the recent tragedy involving herdsmen.

“May the souls of all the deceased rest in peace,” he added.

