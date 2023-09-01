Minister of Transport, Sen. Sa’idu Alkali, has pledged to support the plan by the Kaduna State Government to reintroduce train services in Kaduna, which were suspended years ago.

A statement on Thursday by the spokesperson of the ministry, Mr Ahmed Yidikawu, said the minister pledged in Abuja when he met with a delegation from the state.

The minister said he was fully committed to transforming the transportation sector by adding more value through partnerships.

“As the Kaduna government plans to embark on the provision of special train mass transit service to its citizens, we would fully support the initiative.

“I will partake at every level of discussions to actualise the project. We will work together to achieve the feat,” Alkali added.

He said that the ministry had set up a technical committee to design a Memorandum of Understanding and urged the committee to conclude the assignment to fast-track the takeoff of the train services.

Earlier, the leader of the delegation, Prof. Muhammed Bello, had appealed to the ministry to support the initiative as it would promote the sector and ease the cost of transportation for citizens.

Mr. Felix Okhiria, the Managing Director of the Nigerian Railway Corporation, said that some state governments, including Kaduna and Plateau, had indicated interest in the mass transit train service.

He said the initiative would cushion the effects of the subsidy removal and enhance passenger safety and convenience.

