Trailer drivers block Lokoja-Abuja Highway over closure of Dangote Cement plant

Trailer drivers have blocked the Abuja–Lokoja-Okene highway in protest of the closure of Obajana Cement Plant by the Kogi State Government.

The blockage which started on Friday evening at the Koton-Karfe end of the highway has extended to Felele Abuja-Okene highway by Saturday.

Consequently, as a result of the long queues of vehicles, social and economic activities in the area were halted.

Some of the commercial drivers who spoke with Tribune Online on Saturday said they are on their way to Abuja from Kwara State but sadly, due to the blockage of the road by the tanker drivers they have to stay back in Lokoja to monitor the situation.

He lamented that the situation had gone beyond control for now.





“We have been contending with ravaging flooding that has taken over the bridge at KotonKarfei end of this highway for over a week now, with its attendant consequences.

“This afternoon to our surprise, trailer drivers claiming to be protesting over the closure of Dangote Cement factory took their vehicles and blocked the two main lines on the highway, making whatever efforts being made for motorists to cross over the flooded area to nothing,” an angry motorist from Lokoja lamented.

According to him, the protesting drivers have vowed not to suspend their protest until the Kogi State government reopens the cement plant that had been shut for three days.