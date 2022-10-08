Air Peace resumes flights to Johannesburg on Sunday

Nigeria’s Air Peace airline will on Sunday resume flights into Johannesburg, South Africa.

This is coming two months after the Nigerian carrier suspended flights on the Lagos/Jo’burg route due to delays in visa approvals and aviation fuel scarcity.

According to the airline management, the suspension was expected to last for 47 days, starting from August 22 to October 8, 2022, pending when issues must have been resolved.

A notice issued by the management of the airline and made available to the media, declared: “This is to inform the flying public that our Johannesburg service resumes on Sunday, October 9, 2022.

“The schedules are now live on our website/mobile app, and you can now book your flights to South Africa.”

