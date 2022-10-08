How to avoid being materialistic

Poverty is not a good experience, but having too much can also be bad. A life driven by the desire for possession of material things can be very dangerous. This doesn’t mean you should avoid enjoying life’s pleasures and goodness, but just a call that you should rather focus on things that are beneficial rather than possessions.

Being materialistic means being obsessed with material things so that you place more importance on getting them at all cost. It means acquiring more money, possessions, and materials than you ever need. It could be an addiction to buying clothes, shoes, bags, and cars with the aim of wanting to show off.

You will be amazed that you are building a life that has a very weak foundation, or let’s say a façade. You end up realizing that happiness cannot be found even after acquiring all you desire out of influence, pressure, or the desire to oppress people. This is because it is an unhealthy growth and it might ruin you sooner or later.

If you find yourself having an unhealthy desire for things and you notice you don’t get settled until you acquire them, then this article is for you. It will give you various tips on how to stop being materialistic or even how to avoid it.

1. Limit the time you spend with materialistic people

You start to reflect on the kind of people you relate with when you’ve been with them for a long while. Having people that are highly materialistic affects your mentality sooner or later if proper care is not taken. You do not need to beat yourself up for this because that is how human beings are wired. Your materialistic friends, who show off material things from time to time, tend to influence you gradually. You might end up feeling envious or competitive and you begin to find every means to meet up with their standard.

Replace the time you spend with your friends window shopping or shopping online for new designers with productive activities. If it can’t be helped because the desire for possessions and material things has eaten deep into your relationship, then the possible solution is to withdraw gradually.

2. Avoid spending much time on social media

Social media is one of the forces that cause materialism. This is because the information we see, hear, or read has a great impact on our behaviour, especially materially. Spending time watching your favourite influencer or celebrity will make you stay connected to their lifestyle and you will start to emulate such. Envy births materialism. When you start to become envious, you begin to buy the exact clothes, shoes, sunglasses, or phones they have.

This doesn’t mean you shouldn’t use social media, but that you should avoid being addicted and sieve the information you consume.

3. Declutter unnecessary materials

Getting rid of unnecessary materials and possessions helps you to have more clarity and become more productive. It makes you figure out things you don’t need around you and helps to keep only important things.

By doing this, you get to refrain from satisfying your desires when you want to buy or acquire unnecessary things.

4. Render selfless services





Serving others reduces your materialistic habits. Being materialistic can make you selfish, manipulative, and envious. Take your time to give back to society, spend time with the needy, and avoid stepping on others to get to a position.

This will improve your self esteem, you get to live longer and also helps to reduce stress.

