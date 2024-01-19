One of the upbeat practical tourism personality in Nigeria viz-a-viz promoter of intra-Africa travel, Ikechi Uko, has been honoured with a unique permanent tourism exhibition at the National Museum, Onikan, Lagos, as a tribute to his contributions to the industry.

Ambassador Uko, who celebrated 60 birthday on January 12, 2024 was honoured a day after by some tourism, travel and hospitality practitioners with the exhibition named after one of his tourism projects channeled at promoting domestic tourism in Nigeria, Seven Wonders of Nigeria.

The project which he conceptualised and led a powerful group of expedition team drew from all field of play that complete the value chain of tourism where a long list of sites visited were trimmed from 100 down to the final seven by expedition team and public voted through the internet.

The “Seven Wonders of Nigeria” exhibition has a display of the pictorial representation of the identified iconic destinations right from the entrance of the museum through to its entire surrounding, giving the museum some facelift.

Also, in the spirit of celebration and quest to further project the museum as an attractive tourist destination, the practitioners engaged in painting some portions of the tourist site.

The “Seven Wonders of Nigeria permanent exhibition newly added to the museum complex in Lagos showcased the First released finalist in the history of the event in Nigeria, which include Sukur world heritage site in Adamawa State, Osun Osogbo groove in Osogbo in Osun State, Obudu Mountain Resort in Cross River State, Benin Moats, in Edo State, National War Museum, Umuahia, Abia State and the Kano Wall in Kano State.

They also renovated the ceilings, lightings and many other things. Speaking during the unveiling of the latest addition to the Lagos museum, the 7 wonders of Nigeria exhibiton at the entrance of the museum, Otunba Olusegun Runsewe, who is a signature-driven and innovative Director-General, the National Council of Arts and Culture ever have, described Ambassador Ikechi Uko as a brand personality to cherish as far as Nigeria tourism is concerned.

Runsewe, harped on the significance of the exhibition, commending Uko for his remarkable contributions toward the growth of the tourism, travels, aviation and hospitality industries.

In a recorded zoom remarks from around the world and Nigeria described Ambassador Uko a rare gem whose effort in tourism have changed many people’s stories in the domestic and international tourism space.

According to Stella Fubara, a tourism consultant with Saudi Arabian Tourism described Uko as a fellow with great spirit and passion for the tourism industry.

The Managing Director of SAHCO, Mr Basil Agboarumi, said, “You have made great impact and I pray this emerge as a new season for you.”

Mr Linus Kingi, Curator of the National Museum in Lagos, said that Uko had truly distinguished himself as a tourism, aviation and hospitality expert.

“Uko has paid attention to the promotion of historical sites.

“The museum management appreciates the legacy laid here today with this exhibition and improving on the appearance of the museum.

“This will go a long way in attracting more visitors here,” he said.

Responding, Uko appreciated his colleagues for their display of love, saying, “I am really surprised; thank God; I do not have any heart condition.

“This will either spur me to retire and do something else because this exhibition is a great legacy for me, or I do more, touching people’s lives because we are not playing at the highest tourism growth yet.”

Speaking further on the growth of tourism, he said, “With what I have heard and seen in other nations, I have observed that tourism cannot work without government. Nigerian government has to sit up and we have the required skills and network.

“Going forward, I wish to do more for the industry and break more grounds. I have learnt and suffered a lot and it is time to put things together.”

