Member representing Irepo/Orelope/Olorunsogo federal constituency of Oyo state in the House of Representatives, Prince Olaide Lateef Mohammed, has enjoined people of Baruten local government area of Kwara and their Yoruba neighbours to unite with a view to restore peace and harmony in the community.

It was reported that misunderstanding among the people resulted in riots, property loss, injuries, and loss of lives in Okuta, Chikanda, Ilesha Baruba, Kosubosu, Gure, and other parts of the local government recently.

Hon. Mohammed, who called on security agencies in the country, especially the Army Unit in the area, to intervene promptly and enforce orderliness, said that he was already collaborating with his colleagues in both Oyo and Kwara on ways to find lasting solutions and prevent recurrence of such unfortunate events.

The lawmaker also appealed to every resident, regardless of the backgrounds (be it Yoruba or Ibaruba) to prioritize peace and unity, advising the people to rise above their differences and stand together as brothers and sisters under the banner of Nigeria.

“I extend my heartfelt greetings to each of you, acknowledging the challenges that currently envelop our community. It is with a deep sense of responsibility and concern that I address you today in the aftermath of distressing incidents that have recently transpired in Baruten local government.

The recent events, resulting in riots, property loss, injuries, and the unfortunate loss of lives, demand our immediate attention. In these trying times, it is crucial for us to come together as a united front to restore peace and harmony in our community.

“Ensuring the safety of our community is of utmost importance. I am explicitly calling upon all security agencies in Nigeria, with a special plea to the Army Unit in the region, to intervene promptly and enforce orderliness. Your security is our highest priority.

“In my capacity as the Deputy Chairman of the House of Representatives Committee on Pensions, I am collaborating closely with esteemed colleagues in both Oyo and Kwara states. Together, our goal is to find lasting solutions to the current challenges and prevent the recurrence of such unfortunate events.

“Comprehensive strategies are actively being developed to ensure the prevention of similar events in the future. Your safety and the security of the Baruten community are at the forefront of our agenda.

“I understand the fears and anxieties gripping the Baruten community. Please know that your safety is my topmost priority, and I am dedicated to ensuring that we navigate through these challenging times together.

“Our strength lies in unity. By working together, we can overcome these challenges and build a community that thrives on peace, cooperation, and shared prosperity.

“I implore each one of you to actively contribute to the restoration of peace in Okuta, Chikanda, and other areas of Baruten, Kwara state. Your cooperation is crucial in achieving this vision.

“May Allah bless us with wisdom, patience, and the ability to foster enduring peace in our beloved community. Together, we can emerge stronger from these trying times.”

