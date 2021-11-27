Top roadside food worth trying

Roadside/street foods are life savers almost everyone buys them while going to work, at lunchtime, in traffic or even as a way of relaxation after a day’s work. These roadside foods are found in bustops, in traffic, and on the road.Here are 10 of the best, and most common of them.

Puffpuff: Being the most popular roadside food, puffpuff can be bought at almost anywhere. It is made from flour, butter, eggs and others.

Boli and Groundnut: Boli (or bole)is plantain, ripe or unripe, roasted over hot charcoal. It isusually eaten alone, with groundnut or even as amain meal which can be accompanied with pepper sauce and fish.

Akara: Also known as bean cakes, akara is a loved delicacy in Nigeria. It can be found around Osun State when travelling.

Roasted/boiled corn: It becomes popular when it is in season. The corn can be boiled or roasted over hot coals and itisusually eaten withube (a type of local pear)or coconut.

Friedyam: Fried yam, also known as dundun is also a very popular Nigerian roadside food. Itis eaten with fried stew and sold alongside fried potatoes and fried plantain.

Okpa: Okpa is a traditional, renowned delicacy made from Bambara nut flour. Although, it is indigenous to Enugu State in eastern Nigeria, it can be foundon Lagos roads, sold by street hawkers, especially when there is traffic.

Guguru and epa: Popcorn and groundnut, but locally called guguru and epa, is often eaten as a snack. The mixture of the sweet popcorn flavour and groundnut is definitelyawesome.

Suya: Suya is Nigeria’s grilled steak threaded onto sticks. It is mostly sold at night and it is seasoned with hot peppers, cabbage, cucumber and onions.

Plantain chips: Initially, only unripe plantains were deep-fried and sold as chips, but now, ripe plantainsare now being used too. The plantain is cut or diced into small pieces, salted, and deep-fried, and then packaged in nylon wraps.

Abacha: Also called African salad, abachais native to the Igbos and it is prepared from dried, shredded and fermented cassava, leaves of garden egg, stockfish, palm oil and some other local spices.

