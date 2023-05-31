Whether you are buying your first house or are an experienced homeowner, you need to do what you can to protect your home. A house is a major investment, and it can offer a way to build wealth. However, you need to put work into maintaining the home and protecting your investment.

The first tip to protect the investment you put in your home is to pay your mortgage and taxes on time. However, there is so much more you need to consider. In this post, we will look at some tips you can follow to protect your home.

Keep Your Home Clean

You’ve spent a lot of money on your home. It only makes sense that you should keep it clean. Cleaning not only ensures that your home looks good, but it can also be a way to protect your investment. That means you must make house cleaning a part of your routine.

One way to make it easier is to have checklists for the different cleaning tasks. Start with a list of the things you need to do every day. You can then make a list of weekly cleaning chores. Along with that, you can have lists for monthly cleaning and your annual spring cleaning.

Buy Homeowner’s Insurance

Buying homeowner’s insurance is a smart way to protect your home. It isn’t required by law, but your mortgage lender is likely to require it to issue a loan. However, it is a good idea to have insurance even if you’ve paid your mortgage or never had one. Homeowner’s insurance can protect against damage from things like storms and fires. It can also provide liability protection if someone is injured while on your property.

Perform the Necessary Maintenance

Many new homeowners are surprised when they realize the amount of work that goes into maintaining a home. While it might be a lot, you need to do it. If you start letting maintenance slide, it could cause damage or hurt the property value. It is also easy for problems to compound on each other when you stop doing maintenance.

Basic home maintenance can include things like fixing leaky sinks and unclogging drains. You also need to cut your grass and maintain your yard. It is also important to clean your gutters and inspect your roof once a year. You also need to maintain your home heating and air conditioning system.

Keep Your Home Secure

Part of protecting your house is making sure it is secure. The first step in this is to check all your doors and windows. Make sure they are secure and that all latches and locks work. You might even want to consider upgrading locks. For example, if your exterior doors don’t have deadbolts, you should install them. You might also want to review your exterior lighting. Adding more lights can be an effective deterrent against crime.

Consider a Home Warranty

Homeowner’s insurance is a good first step toward financial protection, but it doesn’t cover everything. If you want more protection, you should consider buying a home warranty. Home warranties can cover repairs and replacement costs for appliances and the mechanical systems of the home.

However, you need to be aware that home warranties can differ in what they cover and the costs. Homeowners should make sure to review different products and make comparisons. You could also look for reviews and comparisons from a company that evaluates home warranty services.

Install a Security System

A home security system can be a great way to protect your home beyond basic security measures. Modern security systems can also do so much to protect your home. You can set alarms on doors and windows. You can also place motion detectors in the home. Many alarm systems also support features like cameras, smart locks, and smart lights. They can also be set to send the owner phone alerts for suspicious activity.





Home Cybersecurity

The modern home faces threats that go beyond those of the past. Today’s homeowners need to worry about cybersecurity at home. Criminals could potentially intrude on your home network and gain access to sensitive information. Some smart home devices may also be vulnerable to various intrusions.

One of the essential steps for home cybersecurity is to set a strong Wi-Fi password. It should be a long string of numbers and letters with at least one symbol. Using upper and lowercase letters is also a good idea. Beyond that, you should also consider the smart home devices you have connected to your network. Make sure they have strong encryption to secure the signals.

As a final tip, make sure to save up an emergency fund. Beyond having insurance and warranties, this guarantees you have funds to cover costs that may not be covered by those policies. It can also help ensure you can pay your bills and mortgage for a while if you don’t have income for a time.