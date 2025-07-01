Tinubu’s wife launches agricultural support as farmers receive boost in Kogi

Nigeria’s First Lady, Senator Oluremi Tinubu, on Tuesday launched the distribution of farm inputs and equipment to farmers in Kogi State under her Renewed Hope Initiative (RHI) Agricultural Support Programme.

The initiative, which was flagged off in Lokoja, aims to empower farmers and boost agricultural productivity across the state.

Speaking at the inauguration ceremony, the First Lady, represented by the wife of the Kogi State Governor, Hajia Sefinat Ododo, said the programme aligns with the federal government’s broader strategy to strengthen agriculture, promote food security, and drive economic growth.

She said the programme targets women and youth farmers while promoting sustainable food systems.

The agricultural support programme comprises four components: the Women Agricultural Support Programme, the Youth Agricultural Support Programme, the Every Home a Garden Initiative, and the Young Farmers Club. These components are designed to equip beneficiaries with the tools, inputs, and knowledge needed to thrive in agriculture.

Mrs. Ododo expressed appreciation to the First Lady for her commitment to uplifting rural communities and vulnerable groups. She noted that the initiative would significantly increase food production and stimulate economic activity in Kogi State.

She added that the programme targets women, youth, and students, providing essential inputs such as agrochemicals, farm equipment, and financial support to enhance productivity. According to her, this is part of the state’s effort to contribute meaningfully to national food security.

She also expressed gratitude to God for the opportunity to empower these groups and emphasized that the programme was designed to plant hope and build a brighter future for the community.

Additionally, she announced that her office plans to launch a digital portal to collect data on women agricultural students in tertiary institutions, as part of a broader commitment to empowering women and ensuring inclusivity in development efforts.

Mrs. Ododo congratulated the beneficiaries and urged them to use the items responsibly, stating that the support represents an investment in their farms, futures, and in the overall food security of both the community and the country.

Also speaking at the event, the Kogi State Commissioner for Agriculture and Food Security, Mr. Timothy Ojomah, commended the initiative and noted that Governor Ahmed Ododo had recently distributed assorted fertilizers to farmers to enhance wet-season farming. He reaffirmed the state government’s commitment to ensuring food security for all residents.

In his remarks, the Commissioner for Education, Mr. Wemi Jones, represented by the Acting Permanent Secretary of the Ministry, Mrs. Barikisu Omolayo, described the initiative as a clear validation of the importance of education in national development.

He said involving students in farming lays the foundation for innovation, responsibility, and future food security. He assured that the Ministry of Education would continue to support programmes that integrate education, empowerment, and productivity.

The Desk Officer for the RHI Agricultural Support Programme in Kogi, Mr. Abdulkabir Otaru, provided further details of the distribution.

He said 33 women would receive multipurpose processing machines, while 25 women poultry entrepreneurs would be supported with broiler production inputs including 100 day-old chicks, poultry feeds, and wheelbarrows.

In addition, 36 youths would benefit from support packages for maize and cassava farming, comprising improved seeds, fertilizers, herbicides, and knapsack sprayers.

He added that 25 home gardeners would receive vegetable seeds, coconut seedlings, organic fertilizers, and herbicides under the Every Home a Garden Initiative.

He also revealed that under the Young Farmers Club, 150 students from 15 secondary schools across the state would be supported with maize and cassava inputs, along with farming tools.

Two beneficiaries, Mrs. Elizabeth Ayodele and Rahimat Hassan, a student, expressed their appreciation for the gesture and promised to make good use of the items received to increase productivity and support food security efforts in the state.