Borno govt, UNICEF launch ‘Adopt-A-PHC Naija challenge’ to reduce child mortality

The Borno State Government, in partnership with the United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF), has launched the ‘Adopt-A-PHC Naija Challenge’ to reduce child mortality and the number of zero-dose children in conflict-affected communities across the state.

Speaking during the launch of the programme on Tuesday in Maiduguri. Joseph Senesie, UNICEF Acting Chief of Maiduguri Field Office, said the initiative targets children who have never received any routine vaccines by mobilising caregivers to ensure they complete their immunisation schedules.

He noted that the partnership would strengthen planning, advocacy, and improve routine immunisation coverage in the state.

“Change begins with individuals,” he said, commending the commitment of young people involved in the programme. Senesie added that UNICEF would continue to support young people to become champions and agents of change in mobilising caregivers and reducing vaccine-preventable deaths among children.

UNICEF also commended the leadership of the Borno State Primary Healthcare Development Board for its role in driving behavioural change and expanding access to vaccines.

Present at the launch were the Directors of Primary Healthcare for Maiduguri Metropolitan Council, Mallam Hassan Abubakar, and Jere Local Government Area, Hajia Yagana Shettima, along with officials of the Primary Healthcare Development Board, partners, and members of the humanitarian community.

Board officials restated their commitment to Governor Babagana Zulum’s health priorities and the state’s 25-Year Development Plan, which aims to strengthen healthcare systems and improve access in underserved communities.

The Adopt-A-PHC Naija Challenge is funded by the Canadian Government and supported by the Foundation for Alternative Learning in Underserved Communities (FALUC).

