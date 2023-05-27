Ahead of the May 29 inauguration, the former President of Ijaw Youth Council, Asari Dokubo and the Leader of Arewa Youth Council, Shettima Yerima have warned those who planned to cause trouble to steer clear of the venue.

Addressing journalists at a press conference organised by the Coalition of Pro-democracy Groups for a Better Nigeria, Asari said “Tinubu is part of the struggle for a better Nigeria”.

He said the former Lagos Governor has made sacrifices that most people have not made.

He said Tinubu was with them in three trenches, he was in NADECO, PRONACO, and in all the movements to make sure that a better Nigeria becomes a reality.

“I don’t want to talk much about Tinubu, I have always stood before people, I said if Tinubu fails, hold me responsible, I am 59 years old, I have seen the worst, I have been in several detention centre not because I stole, I have face treason, trials and treasonable felony in this country.

“On the 29th of May, change will come and it will be a permanent change, a change that had taken place in Lagos will be multiplied,” he noted.

On his part, the Arewa Youth Council leader, Yerima while reaffirming commitment to the incoming administration, warned those planning to embark on violence on May 29th to desist from that as they will meet their Waterloo.

“We want to reaffirm our commitment to the new administration and also to warn those who feel that they have the monopoly of making noise or based on certain things and that we are committed to the new administration and we are still watching them with our two eyes waiting for them to do their threats they say on social media.

“We will wait for them on the May 29th to see what they will do, but let them know that this government is not just about Bola Tinubu, but it is a government of the Nigerian people, it is a government of pro-democracy struggles, so we cannot afford to wait and look at any funny character coming around to undermone that democracy that some of us have paid dues on.

“We did not just come out overnight, we walked through the dark days to get to where we are today, and one of our own today is in charge, we will give him all the necessary support to ensure that this government do the needful,” he said.

