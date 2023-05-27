Governor Nasir El-Rufai of Kaduna State has said that the incoming administration is lucky to have a working document to work with on the first day in office.

The governor made this known in a brief remark before handing over a copy of the report of the Transition Committee at the council chambers of Sir Kashim Ibrahim House to Governor-elect, Uba Sani on Saturday.

El-Rufai recalled ‘’We were not so fortunate when we came in 2015 because briefings only started after we took office on the 29th of May. Then our Transition Committee had all the materials and documents to prepare a report.’’

‘’But the fact that our party won the election for the third time, we have had the benefit of getting officials to brief the committee, to get this report prepared,’’ he added.

The governor thanked members of the committee for doing a very good job, adding that the quality of the people on the committee is such that ‘’I expect nothing less.’’

El-Rufai also congratulated Senator Uba Sani for having a working document even before taking office, recalling that ‘’our 2015 Transition Committee Report remains our blueprint for all that we have done in eight years.’’

Speaking shortly after receiving the report, Governor-elect Uba Sani assured that he will study the reports and implement most of the recommendations.

He also thanked Governor El-Rufai for all his support and for pooling together all the people that can help his administration, promising to complete the projects that the governor started.

Senator Uba Sani who commended members of the Transition Committee for doing a good job, also promised to deliver on all his campaign promises.

Earlier in his presentation, Alhaji Balarabe Abbas Lawal, Chairman of the Transition Committee, said members exhibited transparency in their assignments, adding that the committee engaged extensively in the agriculture, environment and natural resources sectors.

Malam Balarabe who is also the Secretary to Kaduna State Government, said the committee also focused on Human Capital and Institutional Development, security law and safety.





