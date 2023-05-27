As the state gears towards the second term inauguration and celebrations of the Governor of Bauchi State, Sen Bala A. Mohammed, the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC), has assured the general public that the Corps is prepared for full-scale security of the State and a hitch-free inauguration.

The Commandant of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) Bauchi State Command, Cmdt. Ilelaboye W. Oyejide affirmed that the Corps alongside other security agencies are poised to forestall any form of violence, dangerous attacks on citizens, unlawful assembly or threats to peace and security during the period.

He said this while charging his Management team, Area Commanders and Unit Commanders to smoke criminals out of their various hideouts and ensure the safety of lives and protection of public assets and infrastructures in their respective domains.

He also declared that the inauguration activities in the state will be peaceful and orderly because there will be no room for mischieve makers to operate.

The State Commandant tasked Commanders down to all Divisional Offices in every Local Government Area in the state to deploy effective operation teams for constant patrol of every nook and cranny, black spot and flash point during this critical period when crime is most prevalent.

He also charged them to develop and deploy very strong and purposeful intelligence network around essential and critical national assets and infrastructure to eliminate significant vulnerabilities before, during and after the inauguration ceremony.

He said that “It is time for extra work and we are leaving no stone unturned in ensuring that the good people of Bauchi and friends alike enjoy peace and security.”

Ilelaboye Oyejide added, “Security of the people is very sacrosanct, therefore, all hands must be fully on deck, that is why I have ordered massive deployment of our personnel all over the state to ensure adequate security, enforcement of order and implementation of citizens rights.”

He said that “We have made proper preparations and due to the dynamics of crime, a unique security template will be adopted to identify and prevent any attempt to disrupt the peace of the state,”.

The Commandant however tasked Officers and Men to remain committed to enforcing the law and checkmating anyone causing breach of peace or threatening public safety across the state particularly in churches, mosques and other places of major public convergence during the celebrations.

According to him, “We are going to deploy additional plainclothes and uniformed officers on the field and in public places to patrol and help prevent and address criminality that may arise in the course of the celebrations.”





He assured that “Personnel will be deployed to public places and other areas of the congregation such as amusement parks, gardens, shopping malls, markets including motor parks”.

He assured that the Corps will be on full alert and unrelenting in its conduct of anti-criminality operations and charged Area Commanders to heighten security by fully engaging all Specialised units of the Corps for a full-scale security coverage of the citizens.

The Commandant reiterated the importance of synergy and collaboration for effective security operations and charged Corps personnel to work effectively and cooperatively with sister agencies for maximum results.

He called on citizens and residents for an all-round vigilance, security consciousness and prompt reporting of suspicious movement or activities to security agencies during this period for immediate action to nip crime in the bud as contained in a statement by DSC Ibrahim Abubakar Gabdo, State Public Relation Officer.

