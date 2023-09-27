Senior Special Assistant to President Tinubu on Community Development, South East region, Barr. Chioma Nweze has called on Prof. Benard Odoh of the All Progressives Grand Alliance, (APGA) and Ifeanyi Chukwuma Odii of the Peoples Democratic Party, (PDP) to drop all further litigations and join hands with the Governor Francis Nwifuru for the purpose of enhancing good governance in Ebonyi.

Mrs Nweze gave the charge on Wednesday after the Ebonyi State election petition Tribunal sitting in Abuja declared Nwifuru winner of the 2023 gubernatorial election.

She however described Nwifuru’s victory as a victory for democracy.

“I commend the resounding victory of Governor Francis Ogbonna Nwifuru at the election petition tribunal sitting in Abuja. The judgement of the tribunal has again put a judicial seal on the populist mandate freely given to you by Ebonyi people in the March 18 governorship election.

“The victory validates the decision of majority of Ebonyians as expressed in their overwhelming votes six months ago. Indeed, the confidence of Ebonyi people in your capacity to lead the state towards its manifest destiny of greatness is not misplaced,” she stated.

The Senior Special Assistant to the President, Nweze, however, urged the contenders to support Nwifuru’s administration for the purpose of the Development of the State.

“It is therefore no surprise that the frivolous petitions challenging it were torn to shreds by the impartial sword of justice. I most passionately urge all contenders to your victory to swallow the humble pie and team up with you to enable the state enjoy many more years of progressive governance,” she stressed.

READ ALSO FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE