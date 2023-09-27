A pro-peace organisation, Alliance for Peace in the Niger Delta (APND), has called on the Senate President, Senator Godswill Akpabio, to concentrate on the demands of his office and leave the Akwa-Ibom state governor, Pastor Umo Eno to administer the state.

The APND gave the advice in a statement issued in Abuja on Wednesday.

The group proclamation was on the heels of an alleged pronouncement by Senator Akpabio during the Special Inter-denominational Thanksgiving Service held to celebrate the 36th Anniversary of Akwa Ibom state, held last weekend.

The Senate President had called for the rotation of the Chairman of the Council of Traditional Rulers in the South-South State.

National Coordinator of the APND, Nsikak Francis, said the remarks attributed to Senator Akpabio at the occasion were capable of causing division and unnecessary conflict among the various peoples of Akwa Ibom State.

He further claimed that it was meant to pitch the people against themselves, disrupt the peace and trigger widespread ethnic violence in the State.

“It is instructive to note that the people of Akwa Ibom State have been living in peace and tranquillity since the last eight years, under the immediate past Governor of the State, Udom Emmanuel, and the incumbent Pastor Umo Eno.

“However, it is saddening that this peace is now being threatened by the unguarded utterances by Senator Akpabio, apparently for personal political reasons.

“More distressing is that our check has revealed that the Senate President is allegedly the brain behind the traditional institution leadership arrangement. His current revolt and outburst against the issue therefore appears to be with the intention to cause crisis.

“This body counsels Senator Akpabio not to import into Akwa Ibom State the same proclivity which is brewing serious crisis in the Senate for which he is facing impeachment threats, the same proclivity which destabilized the Ministry of Niger Delta Affairs under his watch as Minister and for which President Bola Ahmed Tinubu nearly scrapped the Ministry.

“Akwa Ibom is a home of peace. The people have elected a new Governor in the person of Pastor Eno and they are happy with his leadership style. Senator Akpabio has had his time as the State governor. He is now the Senate President, he should concentrate on his duties in the National Assembly and desist from this unnecessary attempt to cause crisis in Akwa Ibom State”, the APND stated.





The group advised the Senate President to seek the peace of the state which he once governed and also consider his exalted seat as President of the Senate which it noted should refrain him from making public pronouncements that could threaten the peace, not only of Akwa-Ibom state but the entire Niger Delta region with a devastating negative consequence on the economy of the nation.

READ ALSO FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE